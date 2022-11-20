Not Available

Public bath, apartments, supermarkets and cockroachs, that is the routine of Guido, a lonely and introverted young man who works fumigating for a cleaning company. His work is detoxify, however is one of the many intoxicated in the world he is immersed in. The strong presence of his mother, who he still lives with, the arrival of a first love, and the insistence of his colleagues for integrating him on their hanging out, will make him dive in a perturbing trip that will show up his sight of life.