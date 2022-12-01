Cockroach Tide

Not Available

As humans develop faster and faster, more and more garbage is produced, and environmental pollution is becoming more and more serious. With the global advocacy of environmental protection, PDR Biotech uses gene fusion technology to create a “super cockroach” that claims to be able to quickly eliminate any garbage and is safe and controllable. Company leader Victor is ambitious and wants to use the super cockroach to change the world, so he rented the entire freighter with the super cockroach to show technology to the world. Unexpectedly, on the way to the destination, hundreds of thousands of super cockroaches on the ship suddenly lost control and attacked and swallowed all the creatures on the ship.