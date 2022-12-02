Not Available

After Jharemy's new discoveries, he has realized that girls run the world and decided to link up with his new BFF, Blaire Knowells. Unfortunately this truth is only in her head. Jharemy and Blaire are comanagers of the hottest gay night club in New York City and they never see eye to eye on anything except both loving and sharing a good CockTALE. Through the lives of Jharemy, Blaire, and their diverse group of friends, audiences experience the intoxication and unfortunate hangovers of being friends, business partners, and what it is like to actually become an adult. Both adults experience their own business and!relationship struggles that mold their entire New York City experience and bridge the gap between hetero homo lifestyles.