Cockwork is inspired by a cinematic masterpiece, borrowing striking stylistic elements from the classic film. Director Tony Dimarco skillfully pays homage by drawing inspiration and fetishizing the masculine imagery of the bowler hat, men's dress shoes, jock straps, socks and sock garters. The hooligan cast, Exclusives D.O., Tom Wolfe, Jesse Santana, Heath Jordan and Alexander Garrett, as well as fan favorites Marc Dylan and Cavin Knight get dressed up in their inspired attire, and then they get seriously sexed up when Dimarco unleashes them into a surreal gray world where aggressive sex play is the order of the day. These radical 'sexos,' who penetrate each other in all the best ways are going to take over your screen and arrest your senses by wreaking cheeky bravado and sexual havoc in every scene.