Cocky – The Running Doctor

Not Available

A manic insane doctor escapes over the hospital wall and spends most of the movie either ranting and weeping in a hospital or running, babbling about his true love Olga or his surgery practice. Men are obsessed with their frantic careers and various preoccupations, discussing their medical procedures or playing with machines in frantic montages, many men are naked, discussing nudity, vomiting and comparing penises while the women are clothed, a man pulls plums from a woman and squashes them as some obscure symbolic act, there are religious rants, a female Jesus giving food to naked men on the last supper table only to have them vomit, hair is seen as the link to God with women puking hair from their mouths in more insane symbolic scenes, and finally, a bizarre scene of a naked man dancing in pantyhose with a clown.