2008

Italian-French-British TV film targeting the US audience, about the fashion icon Coco Chanel. The film begins with the fashion goddess (deftly played by Shirley MacLaine) in her twilight years, steeped in wealth and fame, still issuing game-changing designs and collections. From here the biopic looks backwards to the woman's upbringing in an orphanage, and traces her path to ubiquity as it winds through poverty, wars, doomed romances, and rather glamorous betrayals.