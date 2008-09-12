Italian-French-British TV film targeting the US audience, about the fashion icon Coco Chanel. The film begins with the fashion goddess (deftly played by Shirley MacLaine) in her twilight years, steeped in wealth and fame, still issuing game-changing designs and collections. From here the biopic looks backwards to the woman's upbringing in an orphanage, and traces her path to ubiquity as it winds through poverty, wars, doomed romances, and rather glamorous betrayals.
|Shirley MacLaine
|Coco Chanel
|Malcolm McDowell
|Marc Bouchier
|Jean-Claude Dreyfus
|Paul Poiret
|Barbora Bobuľová
|Young Coco Chanel
|Brigitte Boucher
|Madame de Rochefort
|Cécile Cassel
|Gabrielle Dorziat
View Full Cast >