Not Available

Get a taste of true crime in this 1957 series that stars Richard Travis as Assistant Sheriff Barnett, a lawman whose exploits on the mean streets of Los Angeles are drawn from actual case files. In this four-episode collection, an overachiever shakes up the police academy, Barnett chases an elusive check forger, a realtor's wife suspects her husband may be a serial killer, and a female cop goes undercover in a prison.