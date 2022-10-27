Not Available

A famous writer is violated in a sex-movie-theatre. He had a date with Roos, a young student who works also as a prostitute. Quickly it becomes clear that more students are active in the prostitution. Enough reason for Hannah and her team to go undercover in club Sin City, a port for everyone who avoids the daylight and for girls who pick up their customers. When Hannah and her team investigate that the owner of both the sex-theatre as Sin City are Roos' uncle, the whole case takes a personal turn. In the first place for Hannah, because she knows as no-one else how heavy family secrets can weigh....