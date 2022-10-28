Code Name: Jackal

Not Available

Clumsy and off-the-wall hit man Bong Min-jung (Song Ji-hyo) is hired to kill top Hallyu star Choi Hyun (Kim Jaejoong). She ambushes him at Paradise Hotel in Seong-ju where the cops are on a stakeout for serial killer "Jackal". However Min-jung realizes that Hyun is her favorite star, and Hyun finds out that her client is his ex-girlfriend. Then Angela arrives and the two meet Hyun, her boy toy, she is unintentionally stabbed to death by Min-jung. Curious chemistry develops between the two, and he decides to help her.