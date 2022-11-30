Code Name: R40

Not Available

The Rover 75 proved what the British engineers could achieve when they were allocated a budget comparable to those of their international rivals and there is no doubt that the Rover 75 and the 2001 variant the MG ZT, were world-beating cars in their respective classes. Originally a front-wheel drive model, the introduction of the fire-breathing V8 brought a rear-wheel drive option into the fabulous range already available. This is the story of the concept, design, development and production of these historic cars and told exclusively by the men who were there at the time including presentation by former Rover dealer Mike Humble. It is one of the most comprehensive classic car documentaries ever made and packed with interviews and archive films and images.