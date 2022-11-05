Code of the Silver Sage

Not Available

Arizona Territory is in the grip of outlaw terror and killer outlaws, secretly organized by Hulon Champion, who covers his power ambitions with the guise of a respectable firearms merchant. Hoping to eradicate the lawlessness plaguing the newspaperman Fred Gately prints a letter asking the president to visit the area. But Fred's killed by secret gang leader Champion (Roy Barcroft), who also plans to assassinate the president. Undercover officer Rocky Lane (Allan Lane) teams with his assistant, Nugget (Eddy Waller), and Fred's spunky daughter (Kay Christopher) to combat Champion's head gunslinger (Lane Bradford).