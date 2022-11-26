Not Available

Using musical pitch as a medium, Ryoji Ikeda translates various kinds of data into an almost abstract code—a perfect sequence of “phrases” that create audiovisual compositions like those in code-verse. A universe of code and a code poem, the installation transforms mathematical code into an independent symphonic or polyphonic work. code-verse has no narrative: it communicates with the viewer’s senses. Immersed in white noise, viewers are invited to contemplate the poetry of mathematical relationships and variations in code in the same way one listens to music.