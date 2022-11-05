Not Available

Cœur fidèle

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Pathé Consortium Cinéma

Marie wants to escape from her job and also from her lover, Paul, an unemployed drunk. She dreams of going off with Jean, a dockworker. The two men quarrel and fight over Marie on two occasions, but Paul retains a hold over her. Marie has a baby who falls ill and as time goes on Jean and a crippled neighbor try to help the child. Paul nearly causes the death of the child whilst in a drunken stupor and in a final struggle that occurs, the crippled woman seizes Paul's gun and shoots him dead.

Cast

Léon MathotJean
Gina ManèsMarie
Edmond Van DaëleLittle Paul
Claude BenedictMr. Hochon
Madame MaufroyMrs. Hochon
Marie EpsteinCrippled Woman

