Not Available

Coffee and Cigarettes II

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Black Snake

A brother and sister, sitting in a coffee bar, bicker mildly about whose idea it was to come to Memphis and which kind of cigarette is fresher. Danny, their waiter, comes by offering refills; after determining they are twins, he guesses which is the evil one. Without a pause, he sits down and offers his theory about Elvis's twin. He drones on. The good twin finally speaks up, giving her own opinion. The waiter is unfazed. After his boss finally calls him back to work, the twins are free to resume their bickering amidst the coffee and cigarettes.

Cast

Joie LeeGood Twin
Cinqué LeeEvil Twin
Steve BuscemiWaiter

View Full Cast >

Images