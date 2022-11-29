Coffee Cafe

Not Available

This film features four stories of four characters connected to each other. Vinothini an independent divorcee runs a coffee café and creates modern plays based on the street play 'Therukoothu. Kaveri, a 40-year-old transgender works at the coffee shop as housekeeping. Senthil an independent filmmaker who struggles for his debut film is in a financial crisis. Pooja, a freaky girl wants to live life on her terms and on one particular night, an incident makes them all connect which one leads the plot.