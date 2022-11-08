Coffin Joe Born Again

Not Available

The legendary Jose Mojica Marins, along with Marcelo Colaiacovo and Nilson Primitivo created this mind blowing experimental horror film. After two heart attacks in 2014, the Brazilian master is back with new footage and original script. These rare images were discovered by Marcelo Colaiacovo during his thirteen years of researching the Coffin Joe archives. It was during this time that Colaiacovo discovered several film cans full of unprocessed 35mm material from the 1970s - 1990s, some of which was used to create this short film. Using an experimental processing technique with assorted chemicals in his Resistência Filmes laboratory, Colaiacovo and Nilson Primitivo (King of the Brazilian Underground) worked together to ressurect these treasures to life.