One of the most impressive functions of our brain is to process information in a rational manner. The foundation of this ability is created through baby s first years, when he or she starts developing and exercising the miracle of learning. From the award-winning team at Baby First, this DVD explores different components of developing critical thinking in three easy, progressive steps: Object Recognition, Memory Exercises and Problem Solving. Learn, grow and unleash your baby s incredible brainpower with COGNITIVE BEGINNINGS. COGNITIVE BEGINNINGS features segments from: Bonnie Bear Tillie Knock Knock Bloop & Loop Friendly Jack What s Different? Baby Maze Ready, Dress, Go