“One of the many ways the pandemic has changed our world is the return of plants and animals to areas where humans are suddenly less present. Rewilding – a natural rebalancing of ecosystems – was a concept that began its slow creep into my dreamscape early on in the lockdown. It began with a racoon pillaging the kitchen but quickly escalated to an okapi taking tea in the living room. An escapist antidote to feeling isolated, Cohabitat imagines the home as host to a growing number of organisms gradually redefining our environment, whether we’re aware of it or not.”– Kara Blake