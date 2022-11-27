Coheed and Cambria Live at Stone Pony Summer Stage

Not Available

At sunset on June 4th, prog-rock quartet Coheed and Cambria kicked off a stunning 90-minute performance on Stone Pony's Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Revolver's film crew was there to capture the full set, which saw the band playing support of their latest album, 'Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.' The group tore through new songs — like "The Gutter," "Old Flames" and "The Dark Sentencer" — as well as classics like "A Favor House Atlantic," "No World for Tomorrow" and, of course, "Welcome Home," with frontman Claudio Sanchez busting out the double-neck guitar.