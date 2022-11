Not Available

A professionally filmed and edited video of Coil's performance at DK Gorbunova in Moscow, Russia on September 15, 2001. This release was given to attendees at Coil's return to Moscow on September 26, 2002, and was also made available for sale. Setlist Something/Higher Beings Command Amethyst Deceivers 6:10 What Kind Of Animal Are You? 8:30 Blood From The Air 6:20 The Green Child 7:30 Constant Shallowness Leads To Evil 15:30