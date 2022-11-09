Not Available

Coin Toss

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In the best screwball comedy tradition, This award winning film tells the story of love and luck turning on the toss of a coin. Tom Benett is trying to do the right thing, but his good intentions keep getting derailed by his scheming fiancé and a hustler who want his $350 million dollar lottery ticket. Mix in skulduggery with a stolen investment formula, a childhood sweetheart, and a couple of homicidal pensioners, and Tom has a long way to go before he learns that it's okay to lose once you've learned what's worth winning!

Cast

Images