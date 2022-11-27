Coïncidences

Not Available

A rich girl is in love with her father-in-law 's librarian. The wealthy man wants her to marry a military man but she's not prepared to accept it. She rebels and marries the poor guy. This young man has a cousin, who seems secretly in love with him but in fact we 'll never know what she feels. This mysterious sad woman, always dressed in black, gives her relative a strange box which seems to be a bad luck charm. The hand of fate seems on the newlyweds now:the husband involuntarily causes a car crash: his wife is killed.