Cola, Candy, Chocolate

After a nasty argument with her boyfriend Carl, young Gaby spontaneously accepts her girlfriend invitation to join her on a vacation to Manila. Her plans to forget about Carl succeed very rapidly as she meets Dr. Andreas Witzig, a young scholar who plans to marry his fiancee on the island. During the following days, Gaby tries her best to convince the man of her dreams to change his mind.
|Olivia Pascal
|Gaby
|Uschi Buchfellner
|Carmella
|Herbert Fux
|Pfarrer Herbert
|Rainer Basedow
|Johnny Smith (voice) (uncredited)
|Michael Habeck
|Hotelchef Juanto (voice) (uncredited)
View Full Cast >