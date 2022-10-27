Not Available

Cola, Candy, Chocolate

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Geiselgasteig Film

After a nasty argument with her boyfriend Carl, young Gaby spontaneously accepts her girlfriend invitation to join her on a vacation to Manila. Her plans to forget about Carl succeed very rapidly as she meets Dr. Andreas Witzig, a young scholar who plans to marry his fiancee on the island. During the following days, Gaby tries her best to convince the man of her dreams to change his mind.

Cast

Olivia PascalGaby
Uschi BuchfellnerCarmella
Herbert FuxPfarrer Herbert
Rainer BasedowJohnny Smith (voice) (uncredited)
Michael HabeckHotelchef Juanto (voice) (uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images