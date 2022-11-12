Not Available

Cola Wars

  • Documentary
  • History

Traces the long and ferocious rivalry between Coke and Pepsi, centered on the "New Coke" debacle of 1985. For almost a hundred years, Coke had been the undisputed leader in the multibillion dollar global soda industry--stodgy, predictable, but indisputably top dog--while Pepsi had been the upstart No. 2, forever poking at its big brother with cutting edge advertising. But in 1985, in a stranger-than-fiction twist, Coca-Cola's executives took a step so daring that no one in either company could believe it: they changed the formula of the most popular beverage on the planet.

