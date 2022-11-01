Not Available

Cold Blood Canyon

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When Mr. and Mrs. Myers move into their highly coveted Beverly Hills home, they wonder why the price tag is too good to be true. Their daughter, Danielle, discovers the truth when a neighbor tells her one of the previous owners was murdered there years ago. When Danielle falls prey to the hauntings of the ghostly victim who lived there, Danni's dream home turns into the house from hell after she is tortured and attacked by the evil apparition. After Danielle's cries go unheard by her oblivious parents, she realizes she must get out of the house as quickly as possible or she is going to be the next victim of an even greater threat.

Cast

Lulu BrudDanielle Myers
Elissa DowlingStephanie Halstead
Dan HolahanBruce Steinhauser
C.J. BarnesCharles McNulty

