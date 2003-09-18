2003

Cold Creek Manor

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 18th, 2003

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Wanting to escape city life for the countryside, New Yorkers Cooper Tilson (Quaid), his wife Leah (Stone) and their two children move into a dilapidated old mansion still filled with the possessions of the previous family. Turning it into their dream house soon becomes a living nightmare when the previous owner (Dorff) shows up, and a series of terrifying incidents lead them on a spine-tingling search for clues to the estate's dark and lurid past

Cast

Sharon StoneLeah Tilson
Stephen DorffDale Massie
Juliette LewisRuby
Kristen StewartKristen Tilson
Dana EskelsonSheriff Ferguson
Christopher PlummerMr. Massie

