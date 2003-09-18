Cold Creek Manor

Wanting to escape city life for the countryside, New Yorkers Cooper Tilson (Quaid), his wife Leah (Stone) and their two children move into a dilapidated old mansion still filled with the possessions of the previous family. Turning it into their dream house soon becomes a living nightmare when the previous owner (Dorff) shows up, and a series of terrifying incidents lead them on a spine-tingling search for clues to the estate's dark and lurid past
|Sharon Stone
|Leah Tilson
|Stephen Dorff
|Dale Massie
|Juliette Lewis
|Ruby
|Kristen Stewart
|Kristen Tilson
|Dana Eskelson
|Sheriff Ferguson
|Christopher Plummer
|Mr. Massie
