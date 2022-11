Not Available

Tom Christo is a New York TV writer-director in a dead-end marriage to Leslie. He meets the intriguing Marty Fenton, a research scientist, when she attends a party Tom and his wife give at their home. Even though there is an initial attraction between Tom and Marty, their eventual pairing takes a long time to evolve as each have their own partners (Marty has a boyfriend) and first must go through separation and a series of disastrously failed blind dates.