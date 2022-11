Not Available

Alex is a television station intern and ambitious to further his career when he scoops an interview with the shock-video artists Jon & Marta Henley. It seems like the break he's been hoping for until the couple entices him into their lurid world of violence, deception, and sexual game-playing. Alex's pursuit of success turns into a desperate attempt to clear his name and save the life of his fiancee by exposing the Henley's controversial methods.