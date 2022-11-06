Cold Ground

Not Available

It depicts apocalypse concentrating on the last days of a family's catastrophic life in a prevalent winter (nuclear winter) in Iran in 2012. The notions of void and terror are dominant in the film. (The nuclear catastrophe or winter is not specifically mentioned in the short film because of the hard political situation in Iran. However, its implications exist throughout the film like their imprisonment in their claustrophobic place.) Basically, the figures are indifferent in their hard circumstances and are not able to communicate with each other.