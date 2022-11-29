Cold Holy Water

Not Available

A video made with vintage 16mm educational footage transferred to video and layered. The images came to my mind for the 17 days that the orca whale mother pushed her dead infant around in the Salish Sea this past fall 2018 in what biologists referred to as a "tour of grief". This piece to me is about how the ocean is a gigantic home to so many we know very little about, who are migrating all the time. And it is about hope for something better. And love of your offspring. And it is a peaceful slow and hypnotizing work, with the fluidity and beauty of the oceans inhabitants. Marisa Anderson created a guitar score and wave and whale breath sounds were added to create a complimentary sound design, the waves and the breathes of the whales soothing and connecting with our own breaths.