In Cold Pieces, Cho focuses on water, drawing from this broad theme an extended investigation into the mutability of pure form; water, after all, has no particular shape or size, only infinite variation. Characteristically, Cho's images telescope in scale, from rain-droplets on a puddle to endless ocean-swells rolling in from the horizon. His intricate and complex processing is analogous to the motion of the water; the screen fragments into rolling "waves," roils upon itself, and dissolves into layers.