2006

Cold Prey

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 12th, 2006

Studio

Fantefilm

Jannicke, Morten Tobias, Eirik, Mikael and Ingunn are on a snowboarding vacation in Jotunheimen. They are forced to take shelter in an abandoned hotel when Morten Tobias breaks his leg and their car is too far away for them to reach within nightfall. They quickly discover that the hotel was closed in the seventies due to the disappearance of the managers’ son.

Cast

Viktoria WingeIngunn
Rolf Kristian LarsenMorten Tobias
Tomas Alf LarsenEirik
Gabrielle ScollayMikal
Hallvard HolmenFar
Ingrid Bolsø BerdalJannicke

