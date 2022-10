Not Available

Prompted by an almost fatal car accident, Sara and Roy, a married couple, decide to start a new life and move to the small town of Cold Spring. This incident also serves as a wakeup call for Roy who breaks off an affair he's been having with his sexy mistress, Diane. Just as they begin settling into their new life, Diane shows up in Cold Spring and declares that she cannot live without him and has just bought a house in Cold Spring to be near him.