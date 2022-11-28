Cold Spring, Morning Sun

Not Available

In the late 1940's two young, idealistic American scientists made the extraordinary decision to settle down and work in a remote district of China. They were drawn by the promise as they saw it, of profound social revolution. Joan Hinton was a physicist, one of the few women to have worked on the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb. Sid Engst was from Cornell University in up state New York, and a specialist in agriculture. This is a fascinating account of the lives these two Americans built for themselves in the very midst of China's most troubled times.