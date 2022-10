Not Available

Sharpshooter Mu Liangfeng (Peter Ho) with Platoon Leader (Tony Leung Ka Fai) perform specific tasks, with the big villain “ghosting” (Guo Mingxiang) and start match-ups/duel. The trailer for director David Wu’s “Cold Steel”... could be a hell of a lot of fun. Everything you could possibly want from a Chinese action flick is in full effect, especially if you like your sex and carnage presented in an insanely stylish fashion.