Cold Storage

2009

A backwoods recluse steals the body of a young girl killed in a violent car crash, locking her in the freezer of his isolated shed as her sister and boyfriend search frantically for any clues to her whereabouts. The woman of Clive's dreams may be dead, but she'll always be true and she'll never grow old - at least as long as he keeps her on ice. When Cathy and Deric show up looking for the missing traveler, Clive takes them both hostage in a sinister bid to hide his ghoulish secret. ~ Jason Buchanan