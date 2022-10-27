Not Available

Cold Sweat

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Belgique Ciné

During the Korean War, Joe Moran, is convicted for striking a colonel. Imprisoned in Germany he encounters his former company commander Captain Ross, jailed for black marketeering. Together with Ross' cohorts Joe agrees to escape with them, but things go wrong and a policeman is killed. An appalled Joe escapes by himself, abandoning the others, who are recaptured. Years later Joe has a boat rental business where he is found by Ross. Now a wanted drug smuggler he wants the use of Joe's boats and to ensure his cooperation, they kidnap his wife and daughter.

Cast

Charles BronsonJoe Martin
Liv UllmannFabienne Martin
James MasonCaptain Ross
Jill IrelandMoira
Michel ConstantinWhitey
Luigi PistilliFausto Gelardi

