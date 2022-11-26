Not Available

Cold War: Submarines In Enemy Depths

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The Cold War was a deadly game in the depths of the oceans. More than 20 collisions between American and Soviet submarines are only the tip of the iceberg as far as these secret operations are concerned. The underwater interface was perhaps the most merciless frontier between East and West. This documentary reveals previously unknown information from the military apparatus of both sides, and shows that submarines continue to be an important weapon in the espionage war even today.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images