Cold Winter Sun

Rich kid Adrian is released form the psychiatric institution where he has lived since he was a child and goes to live in the house he's been given by his father, who he's not seen for years. On the other opposite end of the city, sleepy-eyed Gonzalo, the son of aging hooker Raquel, finds himself desperately short on cash. Attempting to burgle Adrian's house, Gonzalo is caught red-handed by Adrian who promises not to tell the cops if Gonzalo will acquire a pistol for him. Their meeting is the start of something that neither of them could have ever imagined.