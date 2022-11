Not Available

“Cold World” can be summed up by one brutal trip the crew went on to Moscow, Russia. Feel the pain of jibbing in negative 20-degree temperatures. Like previous FODT videos, you’ll see highly anticipated parts from newcomers like Lucas Magoon, Miami Thunder and Kyle Cartwright along side familiar faces like Deadlung, Bradshaw, MFM, Messier, Dennison, Doffin and Ylianntila. Soundtrack mixed by MFM and DJ Knucklez, “Cold World” comes clean in true FODT fashion.