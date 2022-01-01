Coldplay How We Saw The World

Not Available

How We Saw The World Pt. 1 is an unreleased live album by English Alternative Rock band Coldplay. The album was originally intended to be released as a DVD in October of 2006, however in late August a message from Coldplay's official website explained that "How We Saw The World Pt. 1" would not be for sale and would instead become aired on international television on 30 August 2006. The set features concerts filmed at Toronto's Air Canada Center on 22 March 2003 and 23 March 2006.