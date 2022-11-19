Coldplay - Live at the BBC 2008

Not Available

Coldplay showcased several tracks from their new album in an open air concert at the BBC Television Center in London. The gig - broadcasted live on BBC Two - featured new material such as Violet Hill and 42, alongside old favorites including Clocks and In My Place. The band left the main stage briefly to perform an acoustic version of Yellow against the backdrop of the Television Center building. The gig ended with a rousing version of Lovers in Japan that involved showering the crowd with thousands of paper butterflies.