Coldplay: Live in Jordan (Sunrise Performance)

Not Available

As a live debut of their newly released double LP Everyday Life, Coldplay have shared two performances from Amman, Jordan– one taking place at sunrise, and another at sunset. Staged atop the capital’s aged citadel, the sets reflected the two-halves of the new record. The first sunrise performance kicked off at 4am GMT, with the city cloaked in grey clouds as the band whisked through each new track. For their performance of “Arabesque”, they were joined by Stromae, Femi Kuti, and a pack of sparkling horns. The following sunset performance opened with “Guns”, then moved into the single “Orphans” accompanied by a jumping choir. The set wrapped with the album’s title track, sizzling out against a brightly glowing horizon