Coldplay: Time's Arrow

Coldplay's career trajectory to date could barely have been more perfect. And while, for a manufactured act or the latest pop idol, such a feat may be the result of a marketing mastermind who will move onto the next pretty young thing once the initial hoo-ha of his current project has subsided, Coldplay's success has been built on a wholly different kind of genius - one otherwise known as pure, unadulterated talent. This DVD celebrates this extraordinary group's first decade in the music business, a period after which they remain right at the top of their game and with a future looking as bright as the sun and as assured as death and taxes for all.