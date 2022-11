Not Available

One of the greatest tenor saxophonists in jazz is in top form on this electrifying video that includes performances where Hawkins plays with fellow tenor man Sonny Rollins ("Just Friends") and trombonist J.J. Johnson and trumpeter Fats Navarro ("Half Step Down"). Includes three tunes from the short-lived, late-1950s TV series "Jazz Party," a song from a network TV appearance and a rare performance from a TV pilot that featured Hawkins.