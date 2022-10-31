Colin Quinn: Long Story Short

Not Available

In LONG STORY SHORT, Colin Quinn focuses his articulate brand of comedy on the demise of empires, including our own. More than standup comedy, LONG STORY SHORT is a hilarious blend of incisive observation, sharp commentary, and Colin's channeling of the personalities of the past. From Socrates to Snooki, Quinn is at his satirical best, taking on the attitudes, appetites and bad habits that toppled the world's most powerful nations. Long Story Short proves that throughout human history, the joke has always been on us.