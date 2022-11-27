Not Available

Collapse is a short documentary examining the crisis shocked into motion by the COVID-19 pandemic as the final breakdown of capitalist society. The film looks at a number of topics, including great power competition, the lockdown, the collapse of social dependence, unemployment and automation to present an understanding of our historical moment as, simply, "the beginning of an end". This film is the first of three planned on the present crisis. The next will look at the murder of George Floyd and the processes it has set in motion