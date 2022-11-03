Collected Cartoons of the Moment by Harry Julius

Not Available

Harry Julius was employed to produce sketches supporting the conscription drive in Australia for wartime editions of the Australasian Gazette newsreel. He was the first artist in Australia to animate cartoons for films. He successfully used caricature and satire to comment on the social, political and economic impact of World War One – from the Allies point of view. Julius's drawn animation regularly includes the appearance of animals representing the major war countries including: a battered fez-capped turkey (Turkey); a large aggressive eagle (the United States); and a Union Jack-covered bulldog or lion (the United Kingdom).