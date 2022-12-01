Not Available

Some People Collect Art. Some People Collect People. A truly special edition from the master of video are, Scotty Fox. You may not know abstract from cubist, or cubist from cubed cheese. You may not know are, but we know what you like. Chicks, welcome to Collectible, the gallery of stars: Alexis Devell, Danielle Rogers, Melanie Moore, and more and more. All in a visually stunning feature involving an eccentric collector who breathes life into art - literally! Collectible, new from legend. A brush stroke of genius.