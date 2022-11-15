首吊り気球～伊藤潤二恐怖Collection

Not Available

A girl commits suicide by jumping off the school roof, a walkman beside her body still playing a tape. Her friend listens to the tape and soon finds himself standing on the same roof. Despite being a devoted girlfriend, a young woman finds out that her boyfriend has merely been taking advantage of her generosity and has already replaced her. Suddenly she’s found dead and headless and her ex-boyfriend is haunted. A student in the school is found hanged. Shortly thereafter, her friends see giant balloons with faces floating around town. The balloons have nooses attached to them and seem to seek out their owners to hang.